Days after landslide poll victory, BNP office set ablaze in Bangladesh

IMAGE: BNP chairman Tarique Rahman speaks to the media after voting outside a polling station during the general election in Dhaka, February 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

In the aftermath of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide victory in the February 12 general election, a local office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj was allegedly set on fire in the early hours, local media reported.

The incident took place around 3:45 am on Saturday at the Shimulia Bazar area, according to Rupganj police station officer-in-charge Shabzel Hossain, as reported by The Daily Star.

Unidentified miscreants smashed a window and threw "petrol or similar substance" inside before igniting the blaze. The police have identified two individuals as suspects, with the investigation still underway.

Providing context on the targeted premises, Mansur Mia, president of the Rupganj union Jubo Dal, said construction of the office had begun roughly a month earlier and was completed just a week ago.

He added that party leaders and activists remained there until midnight on Friday, after which the fire broke out in the early morning hours.

According to The Daily Star, locals helped extinguish the flames, though furniture and other items inside suffered damage.

Mansur Mia remarked, "We suspect it was a petrol bomb. Otherwise, the fire would not have spread so quickly."

Amid speculation over the motive, Upazila BNP general secretary Bashir Uddin Bacchu suggested that members of rival political groups might have been behind the attack.

OC Shabzel Hossain said local BNP leaders are preparing a formal written complaint, adding, "Necessary legal action will be taken following investigation once a complaint is lodged."

The arson incident comes just days after the BNP, under chairperson Tarique Rahman, secured a decisive majority in the 300-seat parliament during the February 12 election.

The vote was the first since the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

Voter turnout stood at around 59 percent, positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate, with the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance as the main opposition.

Following the results, the BNP acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message on X.

The party thanked him for recognising Rahman's leadership and reiterated its commitment to democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development, while looking forward to constructive engagement with India.

PM Modi had earlier posted on X his warm congratulations to Rahman, noting the people's trust in his leadership and India's support for a democratic, progressive Bangladesh, with hopes to strengthen bilateral ties.

Amid the political transition, the newly elected BNP-led government is scheduled to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has extended invitations to leaders from 13 countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony, as reported by Prothom Alo.

BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan expressed hope on Saturday that PM Modi would receive an invitation.

He highlighted the party's inclusive foreign policy of "friends to all, malice to none" and described it as a matter of general courtesy for regional leaders to be included.