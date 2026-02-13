Bangladesh election results: Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman for 'decisive victory'

The BNP on Friday claimed victory in the general elections in Bangladesh to replace the interim administration

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm congratulations to BNP leader Tarique Rahman on his victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary elections, signaling strengthened India-Bangladesh relations and shared development goals. Photograph: Reuters, ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi expressed confidence that Tarique Rahman's victory reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership.

Modi affirmed India's support for a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.

India aims to strengthen multifaceted relations with Bangladesh and advance shared development goals under Rahman's leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warmly greeted Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman on his "decisive victory" in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections and said he looked forward to working with him to advance common development goals.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," Modi said in a post on X.

India in support of inclusive Bangladesh': PM Modi

Modi said Rahman's victory showed the trust of the people of Bangladesh in his leadership.

"India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," Modi said.

BNP claims victory in Bangladesh election

The BNP on Friday claimed victory in the general elections in Bangladesh to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024.