Home  » News » Portion of bridge collapses in Bihar's Jamui

Portion of bridge collapses in Bihar's Jamui

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 02, 2025 18:11 IST

A portion of an old and defunct bridge over the Ulai river in Bihar's Jamui district caved in, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A portion of a defunct bridge over the Ulai river in Bihar's Jamui district caved in. Photograph: Screen grab/X

No fatality or injury was reported in the incident, they said.

 

A part of the small bridge over the river caved in on the outskirts of Jamui on Friday. It was closed for traffic last year. A new bridge over the river is being constructed,

Jamui District Magistrate Navin told PTI.

Bihar had witnessed several incidents of bridge collapse, including big and small ones, in different districts in 2024.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
