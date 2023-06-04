News
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2023 22:33 IST
An under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday.

The moment when the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals.

 

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well.

A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks.

The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

