Rediff.com  » News » 7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days

7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days

Source: PTI
July 03, 2024 14:57 IST
In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on Wednesday morning, marking the seventh such incident in the state within the past 15 days.

IMAGE: On June 22, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Siwan's Darounda area. Photograph: X

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj.

No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the exact cause is under investigation. Senior officials from the block have already reached the site, he added.

 

"A portion of a bridge in Deoria block collapsed this morning. The exact cause is not known so far. Senior officials of the block have reached the spot and I am also going there," he added.

"The incident took place around 5 am. As per initial information, the bridge was constructed in 1982-83. Repair work was going on the bridge for the last few days," Kumar added.

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago, underscoring growing concerns over the state of infrastructure in Bihar. On June 22, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Darounda area.

Similar incidents have been reported in districts like Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj recently, prompting the Bihar government to set up a high-level committee to investigate these occurrences.

Source: PTI
 
