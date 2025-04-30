HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pope Trump? 'That would be my number 1 choice, says US Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 30, 2025 15:03 IST

United States President Donald Trump has said jokingly he would be his own “number one choice” for the next pope, Politico reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: @POTUS/X

Trump's remarks come when cardinals are set to begin on May 7 the process to choose a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

“I'd like to be pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump told a television reporter on Tuesday, Politico said.

The US president was among the world leaders who attended Pope Francis' funeral at the St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 26.

When asked who should replace Francis, Trump said, “I have no preference,” but added: “I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good, so we'll see what happens.”

Politico said the cardinal of New York, Timothy Dolan, “is not believed to be among the frontrunners to succeed Francis.”

 

There has never been a pope from the US.

Politico quoted Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who appeared to throw his weight behind Trump's long-shot bid for the papacy.

Graham said on social media he was “excited to hear” about it.

“This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” Graham said. “The first Pope-US President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!” the newsportal said.

The video showing Trump wanting to be pope soon went viral on multiple social media platforms evoking mixed reactions.

Many of Trump supporters lauded the idea while social media users had a field day with memes, including those showing Trump in pope's formal regalia.

