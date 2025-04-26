PIX: Thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis

World leaders and tens of thousands of faithful gathered at St Peter's Square in the Vatican City on Saturday to honor Pope Francis in a poignant farewell.

Around 250,000 mourners attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis, with many more lining the motorcade route as his simple wooden coffin, carried on his old popemobile, made its final journey across Rome.

IMAGE: The coffin of Pope Francis is pictured during the funeral Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Clergy members touch Pope Francis' coffin, during his funeral Mass. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

IMAGE: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re leads the funeral Mass. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the clergy walk ahead of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in Saint Peter's Square. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, praised Francis for his warmth, humility, and unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalised. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the clergy sit ahead of the funeral mass. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the coffin. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the clergy share the Sign of Peace during the Mass. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the clergy gather ahead of the funeral Mass. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska, attends the funeral Mass. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Argentina's President Javier Milei attend the funeral Mass. Photograph: Italian Presidency Press Office/Paolo Giandotti/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Argentina's President Javier Milei walks ahead of the funeral Mass. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Prince William at the Mass. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Faithful gather at St Peter's Square. Photograph: Kevin Coombs/Reuters

IMAGE: People watch the funeral at Bar Italia in London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

IMAGE: Nuns pray at the Mass. Kevin Coombs/Reuters

IMAGE: A hearse transfers the coffin of Pope Francis to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore), in Rome. Photograph: Kevin Coombs/Reuters

IMAGE: A man holds a rose outside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore). Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: People await the hearse transferring the coffin of Pope Francis to the Papal Basilica. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Francis. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com