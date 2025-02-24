HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Get Well Soon, Pope Francis

Get Well Soon, Pope Francis

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2025 11:50 IST

x

Pope Francis remains in critical condition with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure 'which is currently under control', the Vatican said on Sunday, February 23, 2025 as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia in both lungs.

Pope Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass on Sunday morning from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of the Gemelli Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Days before he was admitted to hospital, Pope Francis looked ill and exhausted as these images tell us.

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis, who looks sick and tired, at the weekly audience at the Vatican, February 5, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis speaks to people during the weekly audience. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis at the weekly audience, February 12, 2025. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi leads a prayer for Pope Francis' health at the Church of San Domenico in Bologna, Italy. Photograph: Michele Lapini/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A nun kneels while holding a rosary during a prayer for Pope Francis' health at the Church of San Domenico in Bologna. Photograph: Michele Lapini/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People pray as candles and flowers are placed at the base of the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People pray outside the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person holds a drawing depicting Pope Francis outside the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the clergy in St Peter's Square at the Vatican as Pope Francis continues treatment at the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Balloons with an image of Pope Francis are outside the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand in front of an image of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People attend a Mass to pray for Pope Francis' health at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, celebrates a Mass in St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City as pilgrims pray for Pope Francis' health. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Is Pope Francis Suffering From?
What Is Pope Francis Suffering From?
Pope Francis remains critical: Vatican
Pope Francis remains critical: Vatican
'Pope Francis Was Warm And Welcoming'
'Pope Francis Was Warm And Welcoming'
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Stunning Monasteries Of India

webstory image 2

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...

webstory image 3

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

VIDEOS

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters' performance 1:44

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters'...

Police lathi-charge Indian fans as cricket celebrations turn chaotic in Nagpur2:59

Police lathi-charge Indian fans as cricket celebrations...

CJI Sanjiv Khanna flaunts his cricketing skills1:11

CJI Sanjiv Khanna flaunts his cricketing skills

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD