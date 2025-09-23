Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has decided to drop actor Poonam Pandey from playing the role of Mandodari, Ravana's wife, in this year's Ramleela following opposition from several groups.

IMAGE: Actor Poonam Pandey. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at a press conference at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, committee President Arjun Kumar said, "An artist should be judged by their work and not their past; the decision was reviewed in light of public sentiment."

"Every woman has a role to play in society and should not be humiliated. Initially, we believed Poonam Pandey could positively portray Mandodari. But considering the uproar among certain sections, we had to reconsider," he said.

The committee respects Pandey as an artist but has decided that another actor will play the role, Kumar said.

"Our objective is to spread the message of Lord Ram and harmony in society. We do not want any controversy to overshadow the event," he said.

In a letter addressed to Pandey, the committee said the decision should not be seen as disrespect towards her but as a step to uphold the ideals of Lord Ram.

The Luv Kush Ramleela, one of the most prominent Ramleelas in the capital, draws thousands of visitors each year and has previously featured many film and television actors.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the move to remove Pandey from the role of Mandodari.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee has shown respect for the sentiments of the religious community and general public."

According to a statement, Kapoor wrote a letter last week to Kumar requesting that Pandey not be given the role of Mandodari.

"By removing Poonam Pandey from the role of Mandodari, the committee has respected the religious sentiments of both the spiritual community and the general public," Kapoor added.