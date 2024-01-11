News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Complaints against actor Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'

Complaints against actor Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 11, 2024 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Activists of two right wing outfits have filed separate complaints in Mumbai against actor Nayanthara and others associated with her newly-released film Annapoorani, alleging that certain scenes in it hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, police said on Thursday.

The complaints allege that the film makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram and also promotes 'love jihad', they said.

Annapoorani was recently released on Netflix.

"A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway," an official said.

Another complaint was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by Ramesh Solanki, founder of Hindu IT Cell, an official said.

 

According to his complaint, the film Annapoorani demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Solanki also cited a few scenes in the movie, which he says hurt the religious sentiments.

The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani.

In another scene, Farhaan, the friend of the character played by Nayanthara, brainwashes her into cutting meat and says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita had also consumed meat.

It mentions one more scene in which Nayanthara doesn't go to the temple, but goes to Farhaan's place for 'iftaari'.

Solanki demanded in his complaint that a first information report be filed against actor Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa and others for hurting religious sentiments and promoting 'love jihad'.

"We have received a written complaint application against the actor and others," the official said.

"The complainant has so far not visited the police station. We are waiting for him to appear before the police so that we can take further course of action," the official said.

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I love the colour green as much as saffron'
'I love the colour green as much as saffron'
Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism
Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
Sanatan dharma, Islam not weak: BSP MP on 'Pathaan'
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Zagreb Open: Sehrawat downs Zou to bag gold
Zagreb Open: Sehrawat downs Zou to bag gold
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!
The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush

Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush

Tandav and 7 other CONTROVERSIES

Tandav and 7 other CONTROVERSIES

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances