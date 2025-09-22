HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » VHP Doesn't Want Poonam Pandey In Ram Leela

VHP Doesn't Want Poonam Pandey In Ram Leela

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 13:12 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Panday/Instagram

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has strongly protested about the controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey portraying Ravana's wife Mandodari in Delhi's UNESCO-endorsed Ram Leela.

Poonam is infamous for orchestrating scandalous controversies, like promising to strip for the Indian cricket team. Last year, she claimed she was dead to promote cervical cancer awareness.

 

The Luv Kush Ram Leela at the Red Fort is one of the most celebrated staged interpretations of the Ramayana, held every year during the Dussehra festivities.

VHP's Delhi region secretary Surendra Gupta, in a letter to the organisers, is quoted as saying, 'Artists for Ram Leelas should be selected not solely based on acting ability, but also with cultural appropriateness and the sentiments of devotees in mind.'

'Mandodari is a very important character of the Ramayana as she is considered a symbol of virtue, dignity, restraint, and ideal wifely devotion. Therefore, the selection of the actress playing this role should be done with these ideals in mind.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe India 2025 To Play Sita
Miss Universe India 2025 To Play Sita
Ayodhya seers protest star-studded Ram Leela
Ayodhya seers protest star-studded Ram Leela
Life Lessons You Can Learn from Ram
Life Lessons You Can Learn from Ram
Why we need to be like Vibhishana
Why we need to be like Vibhishana
16 Timeless Lessons From The Ramayana
16 Timeless Lessons From The Ramayana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were spotted together1:26

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were...

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty1:17

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty

Ranbir, Vicky attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of PM Narendra Modi'0:41

Ranbir, Vicky attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pahle: The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV