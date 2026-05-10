Suicide Bomb Attack Kills Policemen In Pakistan

A deadly suicide bombing at a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A suicide bomb attack targeted a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

At least three policemen were killed and several others injured in the attack.

The attack was followed by an exchange of fire between security forces and militants.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister condemned the terrorist attack and vowed to eradicate terrorism.

At least three policemen have been killed and several others injured in a suicide bomb attack at a police station, followed by an exchange of fire between security personnel and militants in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The security forces on Saturday frustrated a major suicide attack on the Fatehkhel police station in Bannu district and destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its target, a police official said.

Impact Of The Police Station Attack

Initial reports suggest that several civilian houses in the vicinity suffered heavy damage due to the blast, while the roofs of multiple houses collapsed.

A large number of militants attacked the police station after the blast, triggering heavy gunfire. At least three policemen were killed in the firing, while many sustained injuries, police said.

Officials said dozens of attackers had surrounded the checkpoint during the attack.

Government Response To The Attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Fatehkhel police station and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

In an official statement issued from Peshawar, he directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the swift recovery of those wounded in the attack.

Chief Minister's Statement On Terrorism

The war against terrorism was not only the battle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but of the entire country. Decisions made behind closed doors and imposed policies had pushed the nation into a swamp of insecurity, Afridi said.

He said the provincial government stood with every family affected by terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police while remaining on the frontlines in the fight against militancy.

"We will not let the sacrifices of our martyrs go in vain and will continue efforts until the menace of terrorism is completely eradicated," the chief minister said.