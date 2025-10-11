HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 7 cops, 6 terrorists killed in suicide attack at Pak police training centre

7 cops, 6 terrorists killed in suicide attack at Pak police training centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 13:29 IST

x

Three more terrorists were killed after a five-hour gun battle that was triggered by a suicide attack at a police training centre school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, police said. Six more police personnel died in the exchange of fire, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A view of the police training centre school which was targeted by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan . Photograph: Video grab/X

Three terrorists were earlier neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel after the attack on Ratta Kulachi Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district, and a few others were said to be holed up inside the compound.

During a clearance operation late Friday night, three more terrorists were killed, while six more police personnel died.

 

Earlier, one policeman was reported dead, taking the number of security personnel killed in the attack to seven, while 13 policemen sustained injuries.

According to officials, all trainee recruits and staff members were safely evacuated to secure locations.

The operation involved SSG commandos, Al-Burq Force, Elite Force, and police personnel.

The incident occurred late Friday night when terrorists rammed an explosives-laden truck into the main gate of the police training school, triggering a massive explosion.

Immediately after the blast, terrorists wearing various uniforms stormed into the compound and opened indiscriminate fire. Police personnel retaliated and surrounded the attackers. During the exchange of fire, the militants continued throwing hand grenades.

DPO Dera Ismail Khan Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar personally supervised the operation on-site.

After an intense five-hour engagement, six terrorists were eliminated. Security forces recovered suicide vests, explosives, modern weapons, and ammunition from their possession. Thirteen injured police personnel were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to the DPO, around 200 trainees, instructors, and staff members were present at the training school during the attack and were safely moved to secure areas.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the area has been completely cleared, and a search and clean-up operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats.

The IGP praised the leadership of the RPO and DPO for the successful operation, paying tribute to the martyrs and announcing rewards for the officers and personnel who took part in the mission.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pak train that was hijacked in March attacked again
Pak train that was hijacked in March attacked again
10 killed, over 30 injured in major blast in Pak's Quetta
10 killed, over 30 injured in major blast in Pak's Quetta
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
How rebels hijacked Pakistan's Jaffar Express
How rebels hijacked Pakistan's Jaffar Express

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

BSF intensifies patrols on international borders0:54

BSF intensifies patrols on international borders

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa Chauth event!4:38

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa...

India Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Grandeur: Glimpses of Festive Spirit Across the Nation4:06

India Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Grandeur: Glimpses of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO