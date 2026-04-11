Police Open Fire on Accused Killer in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, India, police shot a 19-year-old murder suspect who allegedly attacked officers with a knife while being apprehended for the murder of a minor girl.

Key Points Police in Andhra Pradesh shot Venkateshwarlu, a 19-year-old murder suspect, after he allegedly attacked them with a knife.

Venkateshwarlu is accused of murdering a minor girl at her residence in Agraharam.

The incident occurred in the Ranibagh forest area, where Venkateshwarlu allegedly attempted to evade arrest.

Two police constables sustained injuries during the confrontation with the accused.

The accused is currently receiving treatment at RIMS, Kadapa, and faces charges including murder and assault on police officers.

Police opened fire on a 19-year-old man accused of murdering a minor girl by slitting her throat, an official said on Saturday.

Venkateshwarlu, a college student and "jilted lover", attacked the girl at her residence in Agraharam on Friday when she was alone, police said.

During an operation to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attempted to attack police personnel with a knife. In response, police opened fire, said Mydukuru Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad.

"He tried to attack the police, and in that process, three rounds were fired. One bullet struck his leg, injuring him," Prasad told PTI.

The incident occurred in the Ranibagh forest area along the Mydukuruâ Badvel road at around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Two constables sustained injuries to their hands during the confrontation, police said.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Kadapa.

Police have registered a case in connection with the attack on the constables and have also invoked relevant provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 related to murder.