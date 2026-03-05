Court Acquits Two Men in 2018 Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted two men accused of a 2018 attempted murder, highlighting critical flaws and inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence, leading to their release.

Key Points A Delhi court acquitted two men, Mohammad Idrish and Mohammad Shuaib, accused of attempted murder in a 2018 case.

The court cited discrepancies in the prosecution's case, including delays in filing the FIR and inconsistencies in medical records.

The judge noted the prosecution's failure to examine crucial call records that could have verified the complainant's presence at the scene.

Doubts were raised regarding the origin of the complainant's injuries, with the court questioning whether they were self-inflicted.

Due to significant lapses in the investigation and failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the accused were given the benefit of the doubt.

A court here has acquitted two men, accused of an attempt on their cousin's life in 2018, saying the prosecution failed to prove their guilt in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumedh Kumar was hearing a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) against Mohammad Idrish and Mohammad Shuaib for allegedly attacking their cousin and another person named Raja Dilnawaz (the complainant) with a sharp object on April 19, 2018.

In an order dated February 28, the court noted that the prosecution's version was based largely on the testimony of the complainant.

Discrepancies in Prosecution's Case

The judge found several discrepancies in the prosecution's case, including delay in lodging the FIR, contradictions regarding the weapon used in the attack, and inconsistencies in medical records.

"The discrepancy regarding the blood stained clothes and absence of blood on the spot of the alleged incident further gives rise to doubt regarding whether these injuries were caused in the manner alleged by the complainant or were self inflicted," the court said.

Observing that the investigation suffered from significant lapses, including failure to examine call records that could have verified whether the complainant was called to the spot, the court said the benefit of doubt must go to the accused.

"Considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons were involved in the commission of the offence," the court said acquitting both accused.

The case was registered in 2018 at Jafrabad police station, and charges were framed against the accused under IPC Section 307.