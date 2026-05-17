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Kerala Police Meet Ramesh Chennithala Amid Home Minister Speculation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 13:58 IST

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Amidst speculation that Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will be the next Home Minister, top Kerala police officials met with him to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming government's swearing-in ceremony.

Key Points

  • Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is speculated to become the Home Minister in the upcoming Kerala government.
  • Top Kerala police officers met with Ramesh Chennithala to discuss security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.
  • The State Police Chief conveyed congratulations and sought directions from Chennithala.
  • Discussions are ongoing regarding ministers and portfolio allocation within the Congress and UDF allies.

Amid reports that senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will be the Home Minister in the incoming UDF government in Kerala, top police officers met him at his residence here on Sunday.

Police Chief's Courtesy Call

State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and ADGP H Venkatesh called on Chennithala.

 

Responding to a question on whether it was a meeting with the Home Minister-designate, Chandrasekhar said it was a courtesy call and that they conveyed their congratulations to Chennithala.

"We also sought his directions and instructions. We discussed the swearing-in programme and the arrangements made for it," he said.

Swearing-In Ceremony Preparations

He said all security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday have been put in place.

Chandrasekhar said confirmation on whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will attend the ceremony has not yet been received.

He added that the department is in touch with the Chief Ministers' offices of other states to obtain confirmation of their participation.

Portfolio Allocation Discussions

There are indications that Chennithala may handle the Home and Vigilance portfolios.

Discussions on ministers and portfolio allocation are still underway in Congress and UDF allies, with the final list expected to be handed over to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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