Congress To Accept High Command's Decision On Kerala CM

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has announced that the party will accept the high command's decision regarding the next Chief Minister of Kerala, amidst ongoing deliberations and appeals for calm within the party.

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala confirms the party will accept the high command's decision on the Kerala Chief Minister.

Chennithala states the decision delay is part of a democratic process within the Congress party.

Chennithala, V D Satheesan, and K C Venugopal are key contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister position.

Congress leaders appeal to party workers to avoid protests and campaigns regarding the leadership issue.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the chief ministerial post in Kerala will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state.

Congress Awaits High Command's Decision

"We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide," Chennithala told reporters here after returning from New Delhi.

He said the delay in taking the decision is part of a democratic procedure.

Whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the chief ministerial post in Kerala will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state, he added.

Key Contenders for Chief Minister Post

Chennithala is among the three main contenders for the chief minister's post in the state.

On Sunday, he had criticised the BJP amid the ongoing deliberations over the selection of Kerala's next chief minister, saying the Congress was not a party that functioned on instructions from Nagpur.

Party Leaders Discuss Chief Minister Selection

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held discussions in New Delhi with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Chennithala, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi regarding the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader, who will become the next chief minister of Kerala.

Later, the Kerala leaders and Dasmunsi jointly appealed to party workers to refrain from protests and flex board campaigns over the leadership issue.