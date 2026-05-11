HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Congress To Accept High Command's Decision On Kerala CM

Congress To Accept High Command's Decision On Kerala CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 09:47 IST

x

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has announced that the party will accept the high command's decision regarding the next Chief Minister of Kerala, amidst ongoing deliberations and appeals for calm within the party.

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala confirms the party will accept the high command's decision on the Kerala Chief Minister.
  • Chennithala states the decision delay is part of a democratic process within the Congress party.
  • Chennithala, V D Satheesan, and K C Venugopal are key contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister position.
  • Congress leaders appeal to party workers to avoid protests and campaigns regarding the leadership issue.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the chief ministerial post in Kerala will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state.

Congress Awaits High Command's Decision

"We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide," Chennithala told reporters here after returning from New Delhi.

 

He said the delay in taking the decision is part of a democratic procedure.

Whatever decision the party high command takes regarding the chief ministerial post in Kerala will be accepted by all Congress and UDF workers in the state, he added.

Key Contenders for Chief Minister Post

Chennithala is among the three main contenders for the chief minister's post in the state.

On Sunday, he had criticised the BJP amid the ongoing deliberations over the selection of Kerala's next chief minister, saying the Congress was not a party that functioned on instructions from Nagpur.

Party Leaders Discuss Chief Minister Selection

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held discussions in New Delhi with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Chennithala, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi regarding the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader, who will become the next chief minister of Kerala.

Later, the Kerala leaders and Dasmunsi jointly appealed to party workers to refrain from protests and flex board campaigns over the leadership issue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kerala CM in 24 hours: Congress leader amid intense lobbying, poster wars
Kerala CM in 24 hours: Congress leader amid intense lobbying, poster wars
Kerala Congress To Decide Next CM By Sunday
Kerala Congress To Decide Next CM By Sunday
Kerala Congress Leaders Unite to Avoid CM Candidate Disputes Before Election Results
Decision on appointment of Karnataka CM in a day or two: Congress
Decision on appointment of Karnataka CM in a day or two: Congress
Congress Leader Kurien Predicts UDF Victory and Chennithala as Kerala CM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Weather Turns Violent: Doda Faces Relentless Rain Assault1:23

Weather Turns Violent: Doda Faces Relentless Rain Assault

WATCH: Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath1:00

WATCH: Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath

Car bombing and shootout kills 14 Pakistani police officers2:51

Car bombing and shootout kills 14 Pakistani police officers

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO