Rediff.com  » News » Police forms 6 teams to crack Amazon manager's shooting in Delhi

Police forms 6 teams to crack Amazon manager's shooting in Delhi

Source: PTI
August 30, 2023 15:29 IST
A 36-year-old man, working as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The site where Harpreet Gill was shot dead, New Delhi, August 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday when five unidentified people opened fire at Harpreet Gill (36) and his relative Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar.

Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his relative was under treatment, the police said.

Gill was a resident of Bhajanpura and worked as a senior manager with Amazon. The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

 

Singh lives in Bhajanpura too and owns an eatery in the area. He was also shot in the head and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the DCP said.

The duo was on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted and opened fire at them, Tirkey said.

Footage from CCTV cameras of the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, the police said, adding that the reason behind the firing is being ascertained.

A case of murder has been registered, the police said.

According to the police, six teams have been formed to work on the case.

A preliminary probe has suggested that an argument broke out between the two sides before the shooting took place, the police said.

Singh told gthe police that the assailants appeared to be in the age group of 18 to 19 years.

During the investigation conducted so far, the name of a local criminal, Maya, has cropped up and he is one of the suspects, the police said.

Meanwhile, Gill's parents demanded justice for their son and strict action against his killers.

"At around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Harpreet told his mother that he was going out and would have dinner later. My brother-in-law was also with him when the incident took place," Karnail Singh, the father of the deceased, said.

"My son had no enmity with anyone. He was a very hardworking man. I want my son back. We want justice for him," his mother said.

