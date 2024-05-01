Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: While Mumbai Indians fell to their seventh loss of the season, hosts Lucknow Super Giants picked up their sixth win of IPL 2024. Photographs: BCCI

Marcus Stoinis not only played the best knock and a crucial spell for Lucknow Super Giants, but he also picked up an important catch as the hosts eked out a four wicket win over the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

While K L Rahul was clinical behind the stumps, there were a couple of stellar catches during LSG's win.

Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder had a busy day on the field. After opening the bowling attack for LSG, Stoinis picked up a crucial catch in only the second over. A full outside off delivery from Mohsin Khan saw Rohit Sharma trying to cover drive it, but he instead sliced it, hitting it to Stoinis at extra cover.

Down on one knee, Stoinis collected the catch in front of his face as birthday boy Rohit departed for just four.

K L Rahul

He may have been dejected after being dropped from the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, but the LSG skipper had a fruitful day behind the stumps, picking up two crucial catches.

The big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav was the first victim as he gloved Stoinis' shortish delivery, which Rahul collected behind the stumps. Though given a wide, Rahul appealed for the dismissal, and it was overturned in LSG's favour with SKY departing for 10 off 6. A big moment in the match.

Coming into bat in the sixth over, Hardik Pandya, facing Naveen-ul-Haq on his first ball, nicked the length ball to Rahul, who collected it with ease.

Mohammed Nabi

After a slow start, Rahul had just gotten into the groove, hammering Nuwan Thushara for four boundaries in the fifth over. Hardik Pandya then came to his team's rescue.

Attempting to lift a length ball, Rahul found Mohammed Nabi at the deep square leg fence. Nabi settled himself at the boundary ropes to pick up the catch while balancing perfectly and ensuring he didn't step onto the cushions. A stellar effort from Nabi and a big moment in the game which saw Mumbai's hopes lifted.

Jasprit Bumrah

After Rahul's dismissal, Stoinis and Deepak Hooda built a steady partnership to keep LSG on course for a comfortable win. With Hooda scoring at a run-a-ball, he attempted to break free in the 14th over.

Another hard length delivery just outside off saw Hooda hit at it with no shape to the strike and he skied it. Jasprit Bumrah make no mistake at mid off to pick up the catch as Hardik pocketed his second wicket of the night.

LSG Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch?