HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Police file accidental death case in AI plane crash; agencies launch probe

Police file accidental death case in AI plane crash; agencies launch probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 21:48 IST

x

The Ahmedabad city police have registered a case of accidental death in the Air India plane crash incident that claimed the lives of 265 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has already launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Officials of the National Investigation Agency and other central agencies on Friday visited the plane crash site in Meghaninagar area, sources said.

 

The London-bound Air India flight - Boeing 787 Dreamliner - with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex in the city, moments after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon.

The crash site, called 'Old IGP Campus', houses residential quarters of MBBS students and resident doctors of BJ Medical College affiliated to the Civil Hospital, which is close to the crash site.

As per the accidental death report filed by the Meghaninagar police station on Thursday evening, they received the information about the crash and the resultant fire at around 1.44 pm on Thursday.

During the firefighting operation, the police found that the majority of the passengers as well as crew members were charred to death and their bodies taken to civil hospital in ambulances, said the police report, adding that people living in doctors' residence also lost their lives in the crash.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dhrumit Gandhi on Friday said the search and rescue operation concluded in the morning.

"Our search and rescue operation came to an end in the morning and the site has been handed over to forensic experts as well as civil aviation officials. A team of firemen, equipped with tools such as metal cutters, are accompanying them to help them in clearing the debris for the purpose of the probe," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement
AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement
Pix: After the flight crashed!
Pix: After the flight crashed!
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Meet Saffron queen Noushaba Jeelani who takes Kashmiri saffron to World3:51

Meet Saffron queen Noushaba Jeelani who takes Kashmiri...

PM Modi meets lone survivor of Air India Plane crash in Ahmedabad2:58

PM Modi meets lone survivor of Air India Plane crash in...

Plane tail, lunch on tables: Scenes from doctors' hostel, site of Air India crash2:12

Plane tail, lunch on tables: Scenes from doctors' hostel,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD