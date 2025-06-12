HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pix: After the flight crashed!

By Syed Firdaus Ashraf
June 12, 2025
June 12, 2025 17:59 IST

Boeing said it is aware of initial reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and working to gather more information even as the company's shares tumbled in pre-market trading.

 

IMAGE: Rescue team members work as smoke rises at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm local time.

Boeing said in a brief statement: “We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information.”

IMAGE: Security teams at the site of the plane crash. Photograph: Kind Courtesy CISF/X

The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CISF/X

Boeing has been in recovery mode for more than six years after Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 157 passengers and crew members.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CISF/X

Shares of Boeing Co tumbled as much as 9 per cent before trading opened in the US.

The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, Air India said.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Syed Firdaus Ashraf
The last call made by the pilot
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister

