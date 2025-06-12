HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement

AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2025 18:07 IST

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the Air India plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to an official.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site, showing part of its registration "VT-ANB", where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft, involved in the crash, had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members.

AAIB Director General and Director of Investigation at the agency, among others, will be leaving for Ahmedabad, the official said.

Meanwhile, Boeing said they are in touch with Air India regarding the plane crash.

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," Boeing said in a brief statement on X. 

 

Under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

"We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," Boeing said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed shock at the plane crash and said he was personally monitoring the situation.

"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.

"Rescue teams have been mobilised and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he said in a post on X in the afternoon.

The minister, who was in Vijayawada, rushed to Ahmedabad to oversee the situation on the ground.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje


