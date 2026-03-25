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Police complaint against 'Dhurandhar 2' for 'hurting' Sikh community

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 25, 2026 14:44 IST

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Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, faces backlash as a Sikh organisation files a police complaint alleging the movie disrespects Sikh religious symbols and hurts community sentiments.

Dhurandhar poster

IMAGE: A poster of film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • A Sikh organisation has filed a police complaint against the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge and actor Ranveer Singh.
  • The complaint alleges that the film's depiction of Sikh religious symbols, including the turban and 'kada', is offensive.
  • Ranveer Singh's character is shown holding a cigarette while wearing Sikh religious symbols, which the organisation deems disrespectful.
  • The organisation 'Sikhs in Maharashtra' has demanded action against the film's director, producer, and Ranveer Singh.
  • The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally since its release.

A Sikh organisation has filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the makers of the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge and lead actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community, officials said on Wednesday.

In a poster of the film, Singh is depicted wearing a turban, long beard, and 'kada' (bracelet), which are considered sacred symbols of the Sikh community, as per the complainant, 'Sikhs in Maharashtra'.

The actor, however, is also shown holding a cigarette in his hand, and this depiction has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, it alleged in its complaint submitted at the Mulund police station here on March 17.

The organisation has demanded action against the film's director, producer and Singh.

No FIR has been registered so far, and the investigation is underway, a police official said.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Success 

The film released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Aditya Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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