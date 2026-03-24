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Aditya Dhar Confirms No Dhurandhar 3

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 09:48 IST

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Despite the monumental box office success of Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar has firmly announced his decision not to direct a third instalment.

Aditya Dhar

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points

  • Aditya Dhar will not direct Dhurandhar 3, regardless of Dhurandhar 2's box office performance.
  • Dhurandhar 2 is a massive success, potentially surpassing the collections of its predecessor.
  • Producer Jio Studios deny any plans to proceed with Dhurandhar 3 without Aditya Dhar, acknowledging it as his creation.
 

Aditya Dhar is not planning another Dhurandhar installment, no matter how big Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes at the box office. And right now, Dhurandhar 2 looks massive, likely to cross the collections of the first part.

Producer Jio Studios is very keen on a third part to Dhurandhar, but Aditya Dhar is in no mood to do that.

"He has already said what he had to in the eight-odd hours of Dhurandhar Part 1 and 2," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"There is nothing more that Aditya wants to say. He is not going to force the plot into Part 3, no matter how lucrative it may be. Aditya has many other stories to tell. He wants to move on."

Jio Studios' Stance on the Franchise

Sources close to Jio Studios deny reports that they intend to make Dhurandhar 3 on their own without Aditya Dhar.

"How can Jio Studios make Dhurandhar a franchise without Aditya Dhar? It is his baby," a source from Jio Studios affirms.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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