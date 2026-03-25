Meet Dhurandhar The Revenge's 'Bade Saab'

Danish Iqbal on portraying notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge.

IMAGE: Danish Iqbal plays Bade Saab in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Danish Iqbal approaches characters without judgment, focusing on their motivations rather than hero/villain labels.

He believes Aditya Dhar's courage in naming real characters adds authenticity and resonance to Dhurandhar The Revenge.

He describes working with Aditya as an experience with an 'electrifying monk' who is clear, fearless, and democratic.

Danish Iqbal plays dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar The Revenge, but ironically, he's been portrayed in a way we've never seen before on screen.

The actor looks back at his version of Bade Saab, and tells Subhash K Jha, "I was thrilled inside, but within seconds, another thought struck me: How would I do justice to this role? So many brilliant actors before me have created a legacy with their remarkable portrayals."

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh with Danish Iqbal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Iqbal/Instagram

Was it daunting to play Dawood?

I don't see characters as heroes or villains. For me, as an actor, every character is equal. It's their actions in the scenes and the story that can be perceived as good or bad. This distinction between good and bad is for the audience to decide.

My character has his own reasons and motivations behind every action in the film. I prefer to focus on the wants and needs of the character without being judgmental. My personal opinions should never interfere with the creative process.

'So many brilliant actors before me have created a legacy with their remarkable portrayals'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, Danish Iqbal, Aditya Dhar and Rakesh Bedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Iqbal/Instagram

Dawood has appeared quite often in our films but sometimes not named as such. Did you see the naming as a security hazard?

Aditya sir has the rare courage to portray things in a raw and upfront manner. His cinema is bold, powerful, and thought-provoking. Had it been made with too many suggestions or compromises, the film wouldn't have resonated this well.

By naming the characters after their real names, the audience connects more deeply, adding a unique authenticity to the film.

How did the role come to you?

When Mukesh Chhabra's office first called, they asked about my height, then my age. Later, if I was available on certain dates.

After all these calls, the big man himself phoned me.

Mukeshbhai said, 'Danishbhai, aapko Dawood karna hai.'

I was stunned for a moment -- it was a huge moment for me. I was thrilled inside, but within seconds, another thought struck me: How would I do justice to this role? So many brilliant actors before me have created a legacy with their remarkable portrayals.

My wife always wanted me to take up this character; she was somehow more confident than I was. I chose to focus on the truth of the character instead of turning it into a caricature. I'm deeply thankful to Mukeshbhai for his trust and belief in me.

'Dhurandhar is a jashn for all of us'

Aditya Dhar is described as a monk. How was the experience of working with him?

Aditya Dhar is like an electrifying monk: Calm yet charged with vision. He is exceptionally clear in his ideas and fearless in execution.

What he has achieved is nothing short of a cinematic miracle. I wish to work with him again and again. I have never experienced such a democratic director and such a warm, compassionate person on set.

Would you say Dhurandhar is your breakthrough project?

I'm enjoying every single moment right now. Dhurandhar is not just a film, it's a jashn, a true celebration. I'm happy for all of us. I hope and believe that the industry recognises the talent within me, and that I continue to receive roles that are both meaningful and challenging.

I'm grateful that the audience has noticed and appreciated the hard work and dedication I've poured into this character. Dhurandhar is a jashn for all of us, and I'm celebrating it to the fullest.

What do we see you in next?

At the moment, I'm shooting for a couple of exciting projects. My next release will be Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, in which you will see me doing something completely different.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff