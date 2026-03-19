'Dhurandhar The Revenge Is A Monumental Masterpiece'

'Both Dhurandhar films in the spy universe have carved out legendary benchmarks for Indian cinema, and they'll be studied for generations across the globe.'

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with Arjun Rampal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Key Points Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is getting strong praise from Bollywood, with Madhur Bhandarkar calling it a 'monumental masterpiece'.

Preity Zinta: 'Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING.'

Madhur Bhandarkar: 'The whole cast nails it, but @RanveerOfficial is in a league of his own.'

Dhurandhar The Revenge is out in theatres, and it's on its way to become a blockbuster.

Bollywood joins audiences in heaping praise on Aditya Dhar's new film, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.

'Ranveer Singh you have my heart'

Preity Zinta, seen above with Arjun Rampal, writes, 'Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.'

'Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING. The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same.

'@adityadharfilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place.

'@ranveersingh You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts.

'@actormaddy you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @therakeshbedi what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity @saraarjunn & last but not the least @rampal72 you have hit it out of the park again.

'A very special mention of @shashwatology for taking this film to another level with the music. @castingchhabra how do u do this every time?

'If I forgot anyone I'm sorry I'm so excited. Finally I wanna say #JaiHind to every unknown man & woman out there. Don't miss this folks!'

'The pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath for a second'

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan calls Dhurandhar 'top notch'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar: 'Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel.

'Filmmaker

@AdityaDharFilms vision is electrify in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can't catch your breath for a second.

'The whole cast nails it, but @RanveerOfficial is in a league of his own. I'm at a loss for words his performance is just flawless. He doesn't just act; he becomes the character with ferocious conviction. He deserves a National Award hands down.

'Both Dhurandhar films in the spy universe have carved out legendary benchmarks for Indian cinema, and they’ll be studied for generations across the globe. This is a monumental masterpiece. Big shout-out to the entire team for this triumph!'

'A film that will make every patriot proud'

IMAGE: Ananya Panday writes that she was 'blown away'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Allu Arjun: 'Just watched Dhurandhar 2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by R Madhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance.

'So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother Ranveer Singh in our country. RVS on fire.

'Aditya Dhar garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind.'

R Madhavan replied to Allu Arjun, posting, 'I'm so humbled, touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it's a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life.'

What the Rediff Review says

'If you are willing to spare four hours of your day on a spy action thriller, Dhurandhar The Revenge will surprise, shock and overwhelm you with its nervous energy,' says the Rediff review.

Please click here to read the review.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff