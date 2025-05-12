HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

May 12, 2025 16:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 pm on Monday night, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

 

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives.

Ghai is scheduled to speak with his Pakistani counterpart on Monday evening, the second time since Saturday.

