PM Modi likely to attend UNGA meet in Sept

July 13, 2019 15:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September this year, government sources said on Saturday.

The United Nations, in a statement issued on Friday, said that the 74th session of the UNGA will commence on September 17, 2019.

No official announcement about the trip has been made yet.

Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the special meeting, sources added.

The prime minister will address the UNGA for the second time, his first being in September 2014 after he came to power for the first time.

Since then, the UNGA meetings were attended by former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In 2015, Modi had attended the high-level UN Sustainable Development Summit ahead of the General Debate, when world leaders had adopted the ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an intergovernmental set of aspiration Goals with 169 targets.

He had also attended the UN Peacekeeping Summit hosted by President Barack Obama when he had announced that India will contribute an additional battalion of 850 troops for UN peacekeeping operation.