PM-led cabinet committee on security meets to discuss Pulwama attack

February 15, 2019 10:39 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attend meeting of Cabinet Council of Security at Lok Kalyan Marg. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Friday to discuss the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.

 

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Arun Jaitley, external affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were also present at the meeting.

Top security officials are learnt to have made a presentation on the incident and the overall security situation in the state.

At least 37 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

