Rediff.com  » News » India tests Agni-5 missile capable of deploying multiple warheads

India tests Agni-5 missile capable of deploying multiple warheads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 11, 2024 18:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists over the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, capable of deploying multiple warheads.

PLEASE NOTE: This image of New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile is used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,' Modi said on 'X'.

Sources said that with the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability.

 

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations, they said.

The project director is a woman and it has a significant contribution from women, the sources said.

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.

The capability is an enunciator of India's growing technological prowess.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
