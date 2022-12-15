News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India test-fires nuclear capable Agni-V ballistic missile with 5,000-km range

India test-fires nuclear capable Agni-V ballistic missile with 5,000-km range

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 15, 2022 21:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.

 

Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon.

In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years.

It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet.

It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft.

An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Agni-5 could be world's most cost-effective ICBM
Agni-5 could be world's most cost-effective ICBM
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile
New improved nuclear capable Agni-5 successfully test-fired
New improved nuclear capable Agni-5 successfully test-fired
Desi PhD student cracks 2500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle
Desi PhD student cracks 2500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle
Vacancies in judiciary will continue till ....: Rijiju
Vacancies in judiciary will continue till ....: Rijiju
Agnipath pleas: HC seeks govt, petitioners' response
Agnipath pleas: HC seeks govt, petitioners' response
Donald proposes a boys night out with Dravid
Donald proposes a boys night out with Dravid
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: India test-fires new gen 'Agni P' nuclear missile

SEE: India test-fires new gen 'Agni P' nuclear missile

Agni-5 with 5,000 km range successfully test-fired

Agni-5 with 5,000 km range successfully test-fired

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances