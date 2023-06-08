News
Rediff.com  » News » India test-fires 'Agni Prime', the new-gen ballistic missile

India test-fires 'Agni Prime', the new-gen ballistic missile

Source: PTI
June 08, 2023 13:52 IST
Agni Prime, the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested from an island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, officials said.

The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said.

 

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, they said.

Range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, to capture flight data covering its entire trajectory, they added.

Senior officials of DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which paved the way for the induction of the system into the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the armed forces for the success.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
