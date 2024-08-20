News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Please trust us, resume work: SC to protesting doctors

Please trust us, resume work: SC to protesting doctors

Source: PTI
August 20, 2024 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"Please trust us," the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while requesting the doctors protesting across the country over a Kolkata doctor's alleged rape and killing to call off the strike and resume work.

IMAGE: GSVM Medical College doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, August 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court said abstention from the work of doctors affects those segments of the society that are in need of medical care.

 

"We earnestly appeal to all the doctors that we are here to ensure that their safety and protection is the matter of highest national concern. Please trust us, that is why we have not left the matter to the high court.

"We felt this is not just a matter of a serious offence but which affects the institution of healthcare pan India. Therefore the need for the Supreme Court to take up the matter," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court was hearing a suo-motu case related to the alleged rape and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid nationwide protests over the incident.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association welcomed the apex court's intervention in the Kolkata incident, saying it will serve the interests of the medical fraternity.

"Since this court is seized of the matter pertaining to safety and well-being of all medical professionals at workplaces, we would request all the doctors abstaining from work across the country to resume work at the earliest.

"The abstention from the work of doctors affects segments of the society who need medical care the most. The doctors and medical professional shall stand assured that their concerns are receiving the highest concern from the highest court from a diverge range of counsels," the bench said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
Kolkata rape: 'Break fingers of those blaming Mamata'
Kolkata rape: 'Break fingers of those blaming Mamata'
Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI
Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket

More like this

Rift in TMC widens amid outrage over doc rape-murder

Rift in TMC widens amid outrage over doc rape-murder

Kolkata rape: SC questions Bengal govt, raps police

Kolkata rape: SC questions Bengal govt, raps police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances