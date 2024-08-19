News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 19, 2024 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday moved the Calcutta high court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

IMAGE: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday, asking him to appear before it.

 

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Roy's lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice.

The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday.

In his social media post, the veteran TMC MP demanded that the CBI undertake "custodial interrogation" of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached
Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached
SC takes cognisance of doc's murder, hearing on Aug 20
SC takes cognisance of doc's murder, hearing on Aug 20
Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?
Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?
Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?
Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?
Is Aamir Retiring?
Is Aamir Retiring?
Will get rakhi tied by Supriya only if...: Ajit Pawar
Will get rakhi tied by Supriya only if...: Ajit Pawar

More like this

Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mom on WB murder

Mamata is trying to...: Nirbhaya's mom on WB murder

Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets

Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances