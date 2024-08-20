News
Kolkata rape: Break fingers of those blaming Mamata, says TMC minister

Kolkata rape: Break fingers of those blaming Mamata, says TMC minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 20, 2024 08:32 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by claiming that fingers of those blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor would be broken.

IMAGE: Artists paint during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

His threat was heard in a video clip that has gone viral. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"People who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at the CM will be broken and crushed," he was heard saying in the video.

 

Meanwhile, criticising the doctors' strike following the rape-murder at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, TMC MP Arup Chakraborty warned that they won't protect the medics if public outrage turns against them due to the stir.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime, which has triggered a nationwide outrage.

"Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar hospital was vandalised," Guha said.

A group of people entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The vandalism in the hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the state against the doctor's rape-murder.

Drawing parallels with the student unrest in Bangladesh that led to a change of guard in the neighbouring country, Guha said, "We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh."

Speaking at a rally in Bankura, Chakraborty, in another viral video, was heard saying: "If you use this movement as an excuse to go home or spend time with your friends, and a patient dies because of your strike and the public turns against you, we will not come to your aid."

Protests by medical college students demanding justice for the victim continued across West Bengal for the 11th day on Monday, crippling healthcare services.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
