Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor's body alleges evidence tampering

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor's body alleges evidence tampering

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2024 23:13 IST
The West Bengal Doctors' Forum wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, alleging that attempts were being made to tamper with evidence by carrying out construction work near the spot where the body of a female doctor was found at a Kolkata hospital.

IMAGE: Police personnel seen at the R G Kar medical Hospital where an on-duty doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor with severe injury marks was found on Friday inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department. The preliminary autopsy report suggested she was subjected to violent sexual assault.

"We have come across reports of sudden civil reconstruction works in and around the scene of crime at the same institution. We are extremely apprehensive about the motive behind such an effort and we think that this might hamper the investigation by tampering with important evidence," said the letter, signed by Dr Koushik Chaki and Dr Sanjoy Holme Chowdhury.

 

"We have informed the same to the state health secretary. We request you to look into the matter with utmost care and due regard the same deserves to ensure justice to the slain lady doctor," it said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors called for a cease work at the outpatient departments of all governmental and private hospitals in the state on Wednesday.

"In this situation, we apologise in advance to the people, the medical society of West Bengal is forced to close the outdoor and non-emergency services tomorrow from 8 am to 4 pm in all government and private hospitals, and private chambers," said Dr Punyabrata Gun of West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors.

A widespread agitation by junior doctors has already crippled the state's healthcare infrastructure, with even emergency services affected in most government hospitals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
