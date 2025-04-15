HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence

Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2025 14:01 IST

Two petitions in the Supreme Court have sought a court-monitored probe into the violence in West Bengal over the newly-enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act.

IMAGE: Charred remains of vehicles after violence erupted during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fresh incidents of Waqf law-related violence rocked Bhangar area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on April 14, even as police claimed the law and order situation in the previous riot epicentre of Murshidabad remained largely under control.

One PIL was filed by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha seeking the court to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the cases of violence.

 

Another plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking the constitution of a five-member judicial enquiry commission headed by a former apex court judge to investigate the violence in the state.

One of the pleas sought a direction to the state government to file a report in the top court on the violence aside from the directions for protecting people's lives and properties.

The Calcutta High Court recently ordered the deployment of central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad district.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur, on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
