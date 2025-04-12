Violent protests against Waqf Act rock parts of Bengal

Protests against the Waqf Act rocked parts of West Bengal on Friday, as agitators set ablaze vehicles, disrupted vehicular and rail movement, with a few policemen suffering injuries while trying to control the mob, officials said.

IMAGE: Vehicles were torched during the protests in Jangipur, Murshidabad. Photograph: ANI on X

The demonstrations took a violent turn in Suti in Murshidabad district when the protesters assembled despite prohibitory orders and blocked roads, hurled stones at security personnel, torched police vans and public buses during processions, they said.

According to a senior police officer, trouble started when Muslims gathered after Friday prayers and staged protests against the Waqf Act, blocking a stretch of National Highway-12 from Dakbanglo More in Shamsherganj to Sutir Sajur More.

"The protests turned violent after the agitators hurled stones at a police van, resulting in a clash in which around 10 policemen were injured," he said.

Police had to lathi-charge to bring the 'unruly mob' under control, and later use tear gas shells when some protesters threw bomb-like substances at them, the officer said.

Some police personnel were compelled to take shelter in a nearby mosque amid the violence, as the district administration requested the BSF to intervene to restore normalcy, another officer said.

"Things are under control now. There is heavy police deployment in the area. We are conducting raids to nab those behind today's violence," he told PTI.

Internet services, which were suspended since the unrest in Jangipur earlier this week, would continue along with the prohibitory orders, he added.

In Malda, the protesters sat on railway tracks, leading to disruption in train movement, while they 'attacked and vandalised' a police vehicle during a rally in Amtala in South 24 Parganas district on Friday afternoon, the officials said.

Train services were also affected on the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, owing to obstruction and vandalism by a large group of people between Dhuliandanga-Nimtita stations, the officials said.

In Kolkata, students of Aliah University staged demonstrations against the Act at Park Circus, while rallies were also taken out in Khidirpur area, they said.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose issued directions to the state government to take immediate and effective action against miscreants responsible for disturbances in sensitive areas in Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts, a senior official of the Raj Bhavan said.

"I have been receiving disturbing reports about some people taking law and order in their hands in some parts of West Bengal. Protest is welcome in democracy, but not violence. Public order cannot be disturbed and people's lives cannot be tampered with in the name of protest. Strong action will be taken against the miscreants who think that they can take law in their hands," Bose said in a video released by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor also reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the matter, and held discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.

Bose is closely monitoring the situation and a 24x7 control room has been set up, along with a dedicated helpline for public assistance, he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was recently passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.