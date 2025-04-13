Waqf Act: Assam's Cachar under prohibitory orders after violence

Protestors threw stones while the police used batons at a rally held against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday when agitators and police clashed in Cachar district of Assam, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Security personnel try to control the protestors during their protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, at Silchar in Cachar, Assam, April 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In order to quel more such agitations, the Cachar district urgently imposed prohibitory measures across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The senior police official told PTI that a few hundred people hit the streets in Berenga area of Silchar town without permission to protest the recently enacted legislation.

"Around 300-400 people were protesting by blocking the road. When we tried to clear the path, a few of them threw stones at us. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd," he added.

The area has been cleared now, the official said.

He said that a case has been registered, but no one has been detained or arrested yet.

The protestors showed black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP government, demanding repeal of the Act.

Hours later in the day, the Cachar District administration said that in view of escalating tension and the looming threat to public peace arising from recent protests against the Waqf Act, the authority has taken a decisive step to pre-empt any breach of law and order.

"District magistrate of Cachar has promulgated urgent prohibitory measures across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," an official release said.

With immediate effect, assembly of five or more individuals without prior permission or carrying weapons has been strictly prohibited, it added.

The order also imposes a ban on organising agitation programmes such as bandhs, rallies, strikes, dharnas and demonstrations unless officially authorised.

Further, the order clamps down on traffic disruptions, specifically targeting illegal parking and obstruction of roadways, which have often accompanied mass mobilisations in the past.

"Use of loudspeakers or high-decibel sound instruments without due authorisation has also been restricted to curb noise pollution and avoid public nuisance," the statement said.

Terming the situation exigent, the order has been passed ex-parte, emphasising the urgency and gravity of the matter.

"The district magistrate has warned that any violation of this directive shall invite strict action under relevant legal provisions. This proactive administrative move aims to restore calm and safeguard the peace and stability of the Cachar District during this volatile period," it added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the state police had a "strong intelligence" report that there could be "some disturbances" during protests by the minority community against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He said the police force worked extensively to prevent any violence, with the intelligence report suggesting problems on Friday.