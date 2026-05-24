Plea in SC seeks probe against Cockroach Janta Party-linked activities

The petition has also sought action against those involved in alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy @Cockroachisback/X

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the allegations regarding fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that came up recently and took social media by storm.

Key Points The petition has sought action against those involved in alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings.

It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates who are practising law using fraudulent degrees.

The CJP surfaced recently following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing.

The petition has also sought action against those involved in alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings.

It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates who are practising law using fraudulent degrees. Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.

The CJP surfaced recently following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification on his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports that suggested he criticised youth.

He had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media".