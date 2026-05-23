Activist dresses as cockroach to protest Yamuna pollution

An Indian activist donned a cockroach costume to protest the alarming pollution levels in the Yamuna River, demanding immediate action from local officials in Mathura.

IMAGE: Activist Deepak Sharma reached the municipal corporation office in Mathura, dressed as a cockroach. Photograph: Courtesy @Thecockroawoql/X

Key Points Activist Deepak Sharma protested Yamuna River pollution by dressing as a cockroach at the Mathura municipal corporation.

Sharma criticised officials for ignoring the Yamuna's pollution and the city's filth, demanding action.

The protest referenced the Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical social media account, highlighting broader issues.

Sharma cited the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, emphasising that polluting the river is a punishable offence.

He urged the public to file FIRs against officials violating pollution control rules.

Miffed by the pollution in the Yamuna river, a man Mathura reached the municipal corporation office on Friday dressed as a cockroach, singing and dancing, much to the amusement of those present there.

Activist's Symbolic Protest Against Pollution

Clad in a cockroach costume, social activist Deepak Sharma warned that if the issues were not addressed promptly, the condition of the Yamuna would worsen in the days to come.

Sharma said he was compelled to dress as a cockroach to open the eyes of the 'incompetent' officials, who have virtually turned a blind eye to the pollution of the Yamuna and the rampant filth in the city.

Cockroach Janata Party and Related Controversies

Municipal officials did not comment on the incident, which followed the launch of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). A satirical social media account, the CJP has launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper "leak".

The platform surfaced last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant about "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the 'senior' designation for a lawyer.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted.

Public Reaction and Continued Demonstration

At the civic body office in Mathura, a crowd gathered to watch Sharma, with many filming with their mobile phones.

"We, the residents of Braj, perform the 'aachaman' ritual of sipping water from the Yamuna. Yet, despite years of promises to rid the river of pollution, nothing has been done. Be it Mathura or Vrindavan, polluted water and sewage from filthy drains can be seen flowing openly into the river. Yet, the officials remain indifferent, turning a blind eye to the situation," Sharma said.

Legal Framework and Call to Action

Citing the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, he said, "This law was enacted specifically to protect rivers from pollution. It clearly stipulates that discharging polluted water or sewage into a river constitutes a punishable offence.

"The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have also clarified that direct discharge of sewage and drain water into any river is a criminal act."

Sharma also urged the public to join him in filing FIRs against the officials who instead of upholding the rules, were themselves violating them.

The activist also stood in front of the cars of senior officials as a mark of protest.