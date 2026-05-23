Sonam Wangchuk calls himself 'honorary cockroach'

Sonam Wangchuk champions the 'cockroach' online protest movement, advocating for government engagement with youth concerns and cautioning against suppressing digital dissent in India.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks to the press at Ladakh Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk supports the 'cockroach' movement, viewing it as a creative form of democratic feedback.

Wangchuk urges the government to address the concerns raised by the youth, such as unemployment and exam paper leaks.

He warns against suppressing online dissent, drawing parallels with political unrest in Nepal.

Wangchuk praises the movement's non-violent approach and encourages young people to remain peaceful.

He highlights the importance of listening to the voices of the youth to strengthen democracy in India.

Environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday voiced support for the online 'cockroach' movement led by the self-styled 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP), describing himself as an 'honorary cockroach', as he urged the government to engage with the concerns being raised by youngsters rather than suppressing their digital expression.

The online campaign, which uses satire and the imagery of a cockroach as a symbol of resilience and dissent, has drawn attention in recent days amid claims by its founders of a crackdown on their social-media presence, including account suspensions and hacking allegations.

The movement has framed itself around issues, such as unemployment, exam paper leaks and public accountability.

Wangchuk's Support for Youth Expression

Speaking on the controversy in an interview with PTI, Wangchuk said the campaign should be viewed as a form of democratic feedback and not as a threat.

"First of all, I am very impressed," Wangchuk told PTI.

"Such creative expressions by our youth are nothing to worry about and nothing to be afraid of. The government should take the message -- don't kill the messenger. If we kill the messenger, the message will not end."

Asked whether he would formally join the movement, Wangchuk responded in a lighter vein, saying he does not qualify for membership but identifies himself with its message.

"I have been asked from several quarters to speak on it. Some are saying I should also become a member," he said.

"I think I do not qualify -- I am neither unemployed nor am I lazy. So sadly, I am not a member. But I consider myself an honorary cockroach," he said.

Satire as a Democratic Tool

Drawing a comparison with political satire and caricatures published in newspapers, Wangchuk said dissent expressed through humour and symbolism is a legitimate democratic tool.

"Like cartoonists in newspapers, you don't shoot them because they made a caricature of the prime minister, the home minister or the defence minister. Similarly, this is also satire. See it as feedback," he said.

Wangchuk praised what he described as the movement's non-violent and imaginative character, saying the youngsters of the country have chosen digital creativity over confrontation and it is things like these that make India a 'Vishwaguru'.

"I am very impressed that the youth of India wanted to bring out their frustration in such a creative way -- not on the streets with stones, as has happened in other countries," he said.

"To respect it is the duty of the Indian government, to look at it lovingly and take its message."

Concerns Over Suppressing Online Dissent

He, however, warned that suppressing online spaces could aggravate frustrations among young people.

Referring to reports that social-media accounts linked to the movement are being shut down, Wangchuk said authorities should avoid pushing dissent underground.

"Otherwise, what will happen? I am hearing that their accounts are being closed. Then this anger can go anywhere," he said.

Drawing a parallel with political unrest in Nepal, Wangchuk argued that restricting creative expression online could have unintended consequences.

"Violence did not happen just like that in Nepal. When they shut down the internet and stopped creative expressions online, youth came out on the streets and it became an ugly scene," he said.

Addressing Key Issues and Accountability

He said the issues being raised by the 'cockroach' movement, particularly alleged paper leaks and concerns over accountability, deserve attention rather than dismissal.

"They are raising the issue of paper leak -- there is nothing wrong with that," he said.

"In any country, ministers resign on such issues, so what is the big deal? Instead of suppressing them, their message should be taken."

He further said the movement reflects genuine anxiety among young people, who are trying to make themselves heard before frustrations deepen.

"They are troubled, so they are expressing that they are worried -- but not so much that they take to the streets. This could be the next step," he said.

"That is why, at this stage, their voices should be heard."

Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue

Wangchuk said the campaign has demonstrated a uniquely Indian form of protest and should be used as an opportunity to strengthen democracy.

"It should be taken very positively and used to create a better India," he said.

"The creativity with which the youth of India have given this message -- such things make us Vishwaguru. The youth of India do not take to the streets with stones, they present their point creatively."

He appealed to young people to remain peaceful, while urging the government not to corner them.

"This is my message to the government -- do not push them," Wangchuk said.

"And I request the youth to never go towards violence. Keep raising your voice, no matter how much you talk, never go towards violence. On the other hand, the government should not force them to take the path of violence," he added.