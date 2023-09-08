News
Rediff.com  » News » PIX: World leaders arrive in Delhi for G20 Summit

PIX: World leaders arrive in Delhi for G20 Summit

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 08, 2023 18:43 IST
Several world leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looks forward to productive discussions with them over the next two days.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

 

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty receive a warm welcome from the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey on their arrival for the G20 Summit, at Palam Airforce Airport in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida being welcomed on his arrival at the airport.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives a warm welcome from Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh.

UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni being welcomed by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje.

Argentina President Alberto Fernández and Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero arrive.

Oman Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said being welcomed by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva arrives at IGI Airport Terminal-3.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a warm welcome by MoS for State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve.
