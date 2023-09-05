What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect

IMAGE: A delegate being welcomed for the final G20 Summit Sherpa meeting in Manesar, Haryana, September 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Although their partners will be busy collaborating to establish a common agenda for the Group of Twenty, the spouses of the participating heads of State and partner countries will have the opportunity to savour the culinary diversity of Indian millets and explore themes such as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

An exhibition on the origins of Indian art, culture, handicrafts, and India's grassroots farming innovations is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

Sources indicate that while the leaders convene at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam convention centre on September 9, their spouses will visit the verdant campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Pusa Road in West Delhi during the morning.

Here, Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's wife, will extend a welcome to them.

IMAGE: A G20 hoarding ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

During their visit, the spouses will enjoy a lunch featuring millet dishes prepared by renowned chefs from across the country. They might even try their hand at rustling up a quick millet dish themselves.

Within the IARI campus, a dedicated section will showcase various millet dishes.

According to sources, chefs from different regions of India will demonstrate the preparation of millet dishes and invite guests to try their hand at millet cooking.

Spouses of the majority of the 19 visiting heads of state, as well as those from five guest countries, are expected to attend.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Later, the spouses will proceed to Jaipur House at India Gate, home to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), to view an exhibition titled Roots and Routes: Past, Present, and Continuous.

The NGMA exhibition will present the progression of Indian art and culture through history, showcasing elements such as Gandharva sculptures, specially brought from Chandigarh's Government Museum and Art Gallery, and Pahari miniature paintings.

Guests might also receive Indian handicrafts and textiles as part of the 'One District, One Product' initiative.

IMAGE: Humayun's Tomb. Photograph: ANI Photo

On September 10, both the leaders and their spouses are scheduled to pay their respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat.

In addition to these official events, the respective countries' missions have organised separate outings for their visiting delegations.

To ensure safety and assistance, the Delhi police and the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi have deployed a specialised group of 400 officers known as 'tourist police' in newly acquired Bolero vehicles across 21 locations.

These locations include landmarks like Humayun's Tomb, the Lotus Temple, the Red Fort, the Jama Masjid, shopping areas, and dining establishments, including malls, Dilli Haat, and the Hauz Khas Village.

IMAGE: The Nanaji Deshmukh Plant Phenomics Centre, IARI, New Delhi. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Another stop on the itinerary is the Nanaji Deshmukh Plant Phenomics Centre, located within the IARI campus.

This centre, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on October 11, 2017, on the birth anniversary of social worker Nanaji Deshmukh during his centenary year, is managed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

It conducts research on climate-resilient crop varieties and features advanced 'climate-controlled facilities', including eight greenhouse chambers.

The guests will then proceed to the IARI fairground to witness the cultivation of millets.

At a separate exhibition hall, they will gain insight into the efforts of agricultural startups and farmer-run farmer producer organisations across various aspects of Indian agriculture.

These include innovations and technological advancements in the sector, highlighting the pivotal role of small farmers and the significant contribution of women in India's remote hinterlands to the field of agriculture.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com