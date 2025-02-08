HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates Delhi win

With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates Delhi win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2025 12:19 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 27 years with a decisive mandate.

IMAGE: BJP works celebrate as the early trends show BJP is making a comeback in Delhi after 27 years. Photograph: ANI on X

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

 

The BJP was leading in 46 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 24, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.

With the early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital.

He said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

The BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who was leading AAP's Atishi, echoed Sachdeva's optimism.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
