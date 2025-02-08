Delhi battle: Who's leading, who's trailing

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.

AAP's Satyendar Jain, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, is also trailing from Shakur Basti.

Avadh Ojha, the IAS exam coach who joined the AAP ahead of the elections, is trailing from Patparganj.