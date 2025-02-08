HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi battle: Who's leading, who's trailing

Delhi battle: Who's leading, who's trailing

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 08, 2025 10:16 IST

x

As counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls is underway in Delhi on Saturday, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. 

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.

 

AAP's Satyendar Jain, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, is also trailing from Shakur Basti. 

Avadh Ojha, the IAS exam coach who joined the AAP ahead of the elections, is trailing from Patparganj. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi
Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekha arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela3:33

Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekha arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge6:30

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD