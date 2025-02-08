'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah jabs AAP, Cong

As BJP is leading in the majority of seats in the Delhi assembly election, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abdullah, a senior leader of the National Conference, which is also part of the INDIA bloc, took to X to show his frustration.

Sharing a popular meme, which purportedly said, Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko!

He also captioned the post, Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more)."

The sharp remark was intended after Congress and AAP's decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies under the INDIA bloc banner.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir CM had earlier questioned the very existence of the INDIA bloc.

According to Election Commission data, the BJP was leading in 42 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 28.