Early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in Delhi

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 08, 2025 09:03 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 42 seats in early trends while Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 26 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi on Saturday.

IMAGE: BJP supporters carry cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Slum Pradhan Sammelan, at JLN stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

 

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura.

The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
