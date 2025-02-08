HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who will become Delhi CM? Delhi BJP prez says...

Source: PTI
February 08, 2025 10:56 IST

The next Delhi chief minister will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party but the central leadership will decide on who it will be, the party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday as votes were counted for the assembly elections held earlier this week.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a public rally for the Delhi assembly elections. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The BJP was leading in 40 seats and the AAP in 30, according to early trends on the Election Commission website.

 

The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome, Sachdeva told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

According to Sachdeva, BJP candidates had worked diligently and Delhi's voters had chosen development and a corruption-free governance model. "The people have picked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership because they wanted a model of development.

Asserting that the BJP would form a double-engine government in Delhi, he said, "We have no hesitation in saying that this win is a result of PM Modi's vision. We will ensure that Delhi gets a strong and stable government."

Taking a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party, he said the BJP fought the elections on real issues affecting Delhiites such as broken roads, liquor policy controversies, dirty water and corruption.

Accusing Kejriwal of avoiding accountability, Sachdeva said, "Whenever we questioned him on these issues, he either stayed silent or ran away. He tried to win elections by making false promises."

In his view, the people of Delhi understood their struggles and voted for change.

Delhi's pain is real, and the people have voted to end it by choosing PM Modi's leadership, he said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
