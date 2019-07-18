When Smriti took the #FaceAppChallenge

July 18, 2019 11:21 IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her sense of humour on Instagram, is once again breaking the internet with her amusing antics.

Photograph: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram

With the latest FaceApp taking the internet by storm, Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with photos featuring old and wrinkled faces of young people and Bollywood celebrities.

Irani, a former television actor, gave her own twist to the ongoing trend and shared a picture of herself from her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days when she played the role of Tulsi Virani.

The photo shared by her shows the character's older version with streaks of grey hair, but it's her caption that will leave you in splits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt."

There is no denying that nobody can compete with the minister when it comes to giving a quirky twist to the viral trends!

Right after Irani shared the picture, fans flooded her post with comments and praised her for her sense of humour.

One Instagram user wrote, "The OG of faceapp challenge".

Another fan said that Ekta Kapoor was the best when it comes to applying old age filter on her actors.

The user praised Smriti Irani's caption and wrote, "And she did it best!!!"

Smriti Irani is followed by 588k people on the photo-sharing application and each of her posts successfully collects 4,000 to 10,000 likes.